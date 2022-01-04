Jan. 6 panel seeks interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested an interview and information from Fox News host Sean Hannity. The television personality is the first member of the media the panel has asked to speak with. The committee has requested Hannity voluntarily answer questions regarding communications between him and former President Donald Trump, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and others in Trump’s orbit in the days surrounding the insurrection. Jay Sekulow, Hannity’s lawyer, told The Associated Press they are reviewing the committee’s letter and “will respond as appropriate.”