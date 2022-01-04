In Israel, omicron drives confusing policy amid 4th jab

By LAURIE KELLMAN

Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has tried to clarify constantly shifting pandemic policies that have confused many Israelis. Bennett says the changes reflect the speed of the omicron variant’s spread. Policies have changed in recent weeks on everything from travel to testing. New infections in Israel have spiked to over 10,000 a day. Severe infections and deaths have not risen sharply. Bennett says a fourth vaccination against the omicron variant of the coronavirus generates a five-fold increase in antibodies to fight the virus. He said Tuesday that an early study offered encouraging results just a week after a 4th jab was offered to vulnerable people.