High court confirms justices have received COVID-19 booster

By JESSICA GRESKO and MARK SHERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says all nine justices have received COVID-19 booster shots. The court’s confirmation comes with the omicron variant surging and in-person arguments over vaccines scheduled at the court Friday. The court confirmed that the justices have received boosters only after The Associated Press published a story saying the high court would not say whether the justices had received a third dose of the vaccine. That story followed repeated attempts to get an answer about the shots. On Friday the court will hold a special session to weigh challenges to two Biden administration policies covering vaccine requirements for millions of workers.