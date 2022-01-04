Chicago plans to cancel classes if union votes for remote

By SOPHIA TAREEN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The head of Chicago Public Schools says classes will be canceled Wednesday if the teachers union votes to switch to remote learning due to record COVID-19 levels. Schools CEO Pedro Martinez’s comments Tuesday come as the district and Chicago Teachers Union are locked in an escalating battle over safety protocols in schools. District officials say they won’t switch back to remote instruction districtwide, as it was devastating for children’s learning and mental health. But the union says the district’s safety protocols are lacking. Both sides are negotiating metrics that would trigger an individual school closure. Martinez says even if classes are canceled, buildings will be open for students. Details will come after union votes scheduled to end Tuesday evening.