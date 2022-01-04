Biden urges concern but not alarm in US as omicron rises

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is urging concern but not alarm as the United States set records for daily reported COVID-19 cases and his administration struggles to ease concerns about testing shortages. Biden spoke from the White House about the omicron variant Tuesday before a meeting with his COVID-19 response team. He wants to convey his administration’s urgency and convince wary Americans that the current situation bears little resemblance to the onset of the pandemic or last year’s deadly winter. Biden is emphasizing that vaccines, booster shots and therapeutic drugs have lessened the danger for the overwhelming majority of Americans who are fully vaccinated.