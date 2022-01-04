Asian shares mostly higher after Wall Street rally

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher despite worries about rising numbers of cases of coronavirus in the region. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.8% in Tokyo’s first trading day of 2022. Among the gainers were Toyota, Sony and SoftBank. Shares rose in Australia and South Korea, but edged lower in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Troubled Chinese developer Evergrande announced it had been ordered to demolish a resort in the southern province of Hainan. Wall Street got the year off to a solid start with more record highs for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.