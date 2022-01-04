Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana ,UAE join Security Council

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has five new members. Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana and the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday formally took up the posts they won in an election in June. Ambassadors made brief remarks and installed their countries’ flags alongside those of other members outside the council chambers. The 15-member council is the U.N.’s most powerful body. China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States are permanent members, with veto power. Other members are elected by the 193-member General Assembly for staggered, two-year terms that are allocated by global regions. Countries often campaign for seats for years.