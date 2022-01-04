10 dead, others missing after boat capsizes in Zanzibar

ZANZIBAR, Tanzania (AP) — An official in Tanzania’s semiautonomous region of Zanzibar says 10 people have died when their boat capsized while they were traveling to attend a funeral. The regional commissioner of South Region says nine other boat passengers were rescued and treated after the capsizing Tuesday night near Kisiwapanza, an islet adjacent to Mkoani district. Still others are missing. While rescue work was paused due to high winds, the commissioner says “our search team will do the best it can to make sure we find them.” Rough seas and overloading are suspected in the capsizing.