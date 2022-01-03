Police: 3 killed after SUV crashes into back of snow plow

BURTONSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Three people were killed and another person is in critical condition after a vehicle crashed in the back of a snowplow in Maryland on Monday evening. WUSA9-TV reports that according to Pete Piringer, chief spokesman for Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue, the crash happened on northbound Route 29 Columbia Pike in Burtonsville, Maryland, about 25 miles southwest of Baltimore, at 6:45 p.m. Piringer tweeted that all three people were extricated from the vehicle just after 7 p.m. Two women and one man were pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. None of the victims have been identified but police said they believe all four were adults.