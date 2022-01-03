Man arrested for faking online sale of Indian Muslim women

By SHEIKH SAALIQ

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police in India have arrested a man alleged to be behind the offering for sale of prominent Muslim women through a fake online auction, in a case that has sparked anger and outrage across the country. Satej Patil, the technology minister for the Maharashtra state, said late Monday that the cyber unit of the Mumbai Police has detained a 21-year-old engineering student from the neighboring Karnataka state. Police did not reveal the identity of the suspect, and it wasn’t clear whether the man had made the auction website. Photographs of more than 100 prominent Indian Muslim women, including journalists, activists, film stars and artists, were displayed last weekend without their permission online for fake auction.