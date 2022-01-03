Hundreds block roads in Serbia against lithium mining plans

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Hundreds of people have blocked roads in several locations in Serbia demanding that the authorities scrap any plans for lithium mining that ecologists say would devastate the environment. Several minor incidents were reported on Monday as angry drivers sought to push through the crowds that halted traffic in the northern city of Novi Sad and several more locations throughout the country. The blockade was not formally organized in the capital, Belgrade, where a few dozen right-wing protesters tried to block the motorway but dispersed shortly after. Populist Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has described the protest as political.