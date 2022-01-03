Helicopter crashes off coast in northern Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli official says a helicopter has crashed off the Mediterranean coast of northern Israel. The official says the chopper went down late Monday near the city of Haifa and a search and rescue operation is underway. He spoke on condition of anonymity because the event is still unfolding. Israeli media said the aircraft was a navy helicopter and that three people were on board. The reports said one crew member was rescued, while the fate of the other two wasn’t immediately known.