EXPLAINER: What’s next after resignation of Sudan’s PM?

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s resignation has plunged the country’s already fragile democratic transition into further turmoil. He said in a national address Sunday that he was stepping down after his efforts to build a political consensus following an October military coup failed. The African country has been politically paralyzed since the military’s takeover in October. The coup came more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government. Pro-democracy groups insist that power be handed to a fully civilian government to lead the transition, but the generals are not willing to step aside.