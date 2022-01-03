California lawmaker resigns to lead labor federation

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A powerful state lawmaker in California has resigned from the Legislature. Lorena Gonzalez will become the next leader of the California Labor Federation. It’s the nation’s largest federation of labor unions, representing about 2.1 million workers. Gonzalez announced Monday she will resign on Wednesday. The San Diego Democrat is best known nationally for authoring a law aimed at giving many independent contractors the same rights and benefits as full-time employees. Newly redrawn legislative districts could have forced Gonzalez to seek reelection this year against another Democratic incumbent. Gonzalez called leading the Labor Federation her dream job. She is expected to take over in July.