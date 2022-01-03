British govt rushing tests to schools so classes can reopen

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

Schoolchildren have returned to classes in parts of Europe, while the British government is pledging to rush ventilation units and enough COVID-19 test kits to schools to ensure they, too, can reopen later this week despite soaring infection rates in the UK. Secondary school students in England will be required to wear face masks when they return to classes after the Christmas holidays and they could also face merged classes amid staffing shortages. British Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said the government’s priority is to keep schools open. In Berlin, one of the German states where schools have reopened, the local education minister said daily testing for children will be carried out this week.