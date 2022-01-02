Seoul: North Korea defector likely made rare border crossing

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says that a person who crossed the border into North Korea on New Year’s Day was likely a defector who had slipped through the same heavily fortified frontier in the other direction in late 2020. South Korean surveillance equipment earlier detected an unidentified person entering North Korean territory across the eastern portion of the border on Saturday. The military said its security camera showed the person crawling over a barbed-wire fence established along the southern edge of the border. The Defense Ministry said Monday it suspects a North Korean defector was the latest border-crosser and that it is trying to confirm related information.