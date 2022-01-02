Last parent of a child killed in 1963 church bombing dies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The last living parent of any of the four Black girls killed in the 1963 Alabama church bombing has died. She was 93. Maxine McNair’s family announced her death in a press release Sunday. A cause of death was not given. Her daughter, 11-year-old Denise McNair, was the youngest girl killed in the bombing of Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church. Three members of the Ku Klux Klan were eventually convicted in the case. Maxine McNair worked as a teacher for 33 years in the Birmingham public school system. Her daughter, Lisa McNair, said her mother helped change many lives.