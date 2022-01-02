Hong Kong news site shuts as pro-Beijing lawmakers sworn in

By HUIZHONG WU and ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong has welcomed its newest batch of pro-Beijing lawmakers in the Legislative Council, at a swearing-in that followed an election held without opposition candidates. The new lawmakers on Monday took their seats a day after a Hong Kong online news site said it will cease operations in light of deteriorating media freedoms. Citizen News announced its decision in a Facebook post Sunday. It said it would stop updating its site on Jan. 4, and it would be shuttered after that. Authorities have moved to silence dissent in the semi-autonomous city, once known as a hub for vibrant media outlets, after Beijing implemented a sweeping national security law following massive pro-democracy protests in 2019.