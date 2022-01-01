SKorea: Unidentified person crosses border into North Korea

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says that an unidentified person has crossed the heavily fortified border into North Korea. The Joint Chiefs of Staff said Sunday that its surveillance equipment detected the person crossing the border on Saturday night. South Korea had earlier sent troops to capture the person but could not find him or her. South Korea sent a message to North Korea on Sunday to ensure the safety of the person, but the North has not responded. In 2020, North Korea killed a South Korean found floating in its waters in line with what Seoul called strict anti-virus rules that involve shooting anyone illegally crossing the border.