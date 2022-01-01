Pope, in New Year’s homily, praises women as peacemakers

By FRANCES D’EMILIO

Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has ushered in the new year by praising the skills women bring to promoting peace in the world. The Roman Catholic Church marks Jan. 1 as a day dedicated to world peace. A late-morning Mass in Vatican City’s St. Peter’s Basilica on Saturday paid tribute to the Virgin Mary’s special place in the faith as the mother of Jesus. In his homily, Francis said that mothers “know how to overcome obstacles and disagreements, and to instill peace.” He also equated violence against women to an offense against God. While pledging during his papacy to give women greater roles in the church, Francis has also made clear that the priesthood is reserved for men.