Illinois woman in custody in killing of cop, wounding of 2nd

BRADLEY, Ill. (AP) — Police say a woman wanted in the fatal shooting of one police officer and the wounding of another at a northern Illinois hotel surrendered to police hours after a man also suspected in the shooting was arrested in Indiana. Illinois State Police say 26-year-old Xandria Harris of Bradley, Illinois, turned herself in Friday afternoon to Bradley police. Harris’ attorney, Phil Haddad, declined to discuss her alleged involvement in the shooting, but told WLS-TV she maintains her innocence. Hours before she surrendered, 26-year-old Darius Sullivan was arrested at a northern Indiana home. He is suspected in Wednesday’s shooting that killed Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, a 49-year-old Bradley police officer, and critically wounded her 27-year-old partner, Officer Tyler Bailey.