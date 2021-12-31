Yemen officials: Saudi airstrike kills 12 troops by mistake

By AHMED AL-HAJ

Associated Press

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni military officials say an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition has mistakenly hit a camp of pro-government forces in a southern Yemen province. The officials say at least 12 troops were killed and eight were wounded in the strike, which took place on Thursday in the province of Shabwa. There was no immediate comment from the Saudi-led coalition, an ally of the forces of Yemen’s internationally recognized government. Yemen has been torn by civil war since 2014 when Iran-backed Houthi rebels overran the capital of Sanaa and much of the country’s north. In 2015, the Saudi-led coalition intervened to halt the rebels.