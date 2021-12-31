Should kids be vaccinated? Brazil turns to online survey

By DÉBORA ÁLVARES, MAURICIO SAVARESE and MARCELO SILVA DE SOUSA

Associated Press

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Leaders around the world are relying on public health specialists to inform their decisions about whether and when to vaccinate their nation’s kids, but Brazil government is instead asking the public for guidance. President Jair Bolsonaro has staked out a position against immunizing kids aged between 5 and 11 and his administration created a platform that could validate his stance that is widely opposed by health experts. Since the Brazilian government on Dec. 24 unveiled its online questionnaire on the issue, the president’s supporters have been highly engaged on messaging apps trying to pressure parents to swing the results.