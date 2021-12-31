Over 65 shots fired on busy Philadelphia street; 6 wounded

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say six people were shot as two gunmen fired dozens of shots on a street full of businesses late Thursday. Officers responded to 911 calls for a shooting and found a 21-year-old woman with gunshot wounds lying near more than 65 casings from at least two different semi-automatic weapons. Officers rushed the woman to the hospital, and she was in critical condition Friday. Police say five other men with nonfatal gunshot wounds arrived at two other hospitals shortly after the shooting. City officials have recorded more than 1,800 nonfatal shootings in 2021. That’s an increase of more than 600 from 2019.