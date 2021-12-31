New this Week: ‘This Is Us,’ RuPaul album, ‘The Tender Bar’

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include a new album from drag queen titan RuPaul, the sixth and final season of NBC’s “This Is Us” and two ABC programs focusing on Mamie Till-Mobley, the civil rights icon and mother of slain son, Emmett. Ben Affleck has another winning turn in “The Tender Bar,” the George Clooney-directed adaptation of J.R. Moehringer’s memoir about growing up on Long Island that starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. And on the small screen, Sophia Bush stars in CBS’ “Good Sam,” in which a father-daughter relationship at a hospital takes center stage.