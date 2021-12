Germany pulls honor for Israeli historian over Bosnia report

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has dropped plans to give the country’s highest honor to an Israeli historian amid criticism of his work on the genocide in Bosnia. The German news agency dpa reported Friday that the Foreign Ministry has withdrawn its nomination for Gideon Greif to receive Germany’s Order of Merit. Bosnian news portal klix.ba first reported the decision, citing a letter German officials had sent to a Germany-based historian. Greif, who has done extensive work on the Holocaust, was part of an international panel of historians who in June published a lengthy report that suggested the 1995 massacre of thousands of Muslims in Srebrenica didn’t constitute genocide. The report, commissioned by hardline Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, was widely dismissed by other historians.