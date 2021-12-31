Food disruptions feared in UK as new Brexit rules kick in

LONDON (AP) — New post-Brexit custom rules for goods arriving from the European Union to Britain are taking effect on Saturday. A leading food industry body has warned that the new border controls could lead to food shortages. Beginning Jan. 1, importers must make a full customs declaration on goods entering the U.K. from the EU or other countries. Businesses will no longer be allowed to delay completing full import customs declarations for up to 175 days. The British Frozen Food Federation says the new restrictions on animal and plant products from the EU could result in major delays at ports in the New Year. The U.K. imports five times the amount of food it exports to the EU.