Denis O’Dell, worked on Beatles films, dies in Spain at 98

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Denis O’Dell, a British film producer and director who worked with The Beatles on the movie “A Hard Day’s Night,” has died at his home in Spain. He was 98. His son said Friday that his father died overnight at his house in Almería, in southeast Spain. He said the family planned a local private service and a memorial service at a later date in the United Kingdom. Denis O’Dell was an associate producer of “A Hard Day’s Night,” the Fab Four’s first film, and “How I Won the War,” in which John Lennon appeared as a supporting actor.