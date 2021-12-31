Actors, comedians and president react to Betty White’s death

By The Associated Press

Tributes from fellow actors and comedians poured in on social media Friday in reaction to the death of Betty White. The Golden Girls” star was 99. Henry Winkler thanked White for her humor, warmth and activism. Seth Meyers says White was the only “Saturday Night Live” host he ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. Kathy Griffin shared a few stories in a Twitter thread and wrote that White treated her like an equal in the comedy world. Dan Rather said our world would be better if more people followed White’s example. White was a television mainstay for more than 60 years.