Self-described German soldier in COVID threat video arrested

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a man identifying himself as a German army soldier who recorded a threatening video with demands including the removal of coronavirus restrictions has been arrested. The roughly one-minute clip circulating online featured the man, who said he was a staff sergeant, demanding a response “by tomorrow” to his calls for a lifting of restrictions and the cancelation of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for servicepeople. He said that “this is a warning.” A text that accompanied the video said that “soldiers are prepared for dialogue until 16:00 tomorrow.” Police said that the man was arrested in central Munich early Thursday evening.