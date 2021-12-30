Roadside bomb kills 4, wounds 15 in southwestern Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities say a roadside bomb exploded outside a college in the southwestern city of Quetta, killing four people and wounding 15, mostly passers-by. Police say Thursday’s attack happened outside the Science College in the city, which is the capital of Baluchistan province. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing but previous such attacks have been blamed on militants and separatists. Baluchistan has been the scene of a long-running insurgency by Baluch secessionist groups that for decades have staged attacks on civilians and security forces to press their demands for independence. The Pakistani Taliban and the Islamic State group also have a presence in Baluchistan.