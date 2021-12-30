Maxwell verdict bodes ill for Prince Andrew’s civil case

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Prince Andrew wasn’t on trial in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking case but her conviction is bad news for the man who is ninth in line to the British throne. With the conclusion of the Maxwell case, attention will now turn to a U.S. civil suit in which the plaintiff alleges Maxwell and long-time boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein took her to London, New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands to have sex with Andrew when she was underage. Andrew denies the allegations, but Wednesday’s verdict shows that at least one American jury was willing to believe the young women trafficked by Epstein and Maxwell in a criminal case, where the standard of proof is higher than in civil cases.