Mandy Moore braces for farewell to ‘This Is Us’; music ahead

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When NBC’s “This Is Us” begins its final season, fans won’t be alone in dreading the show’s end. Star Mandy Moore says it will be “horrific” to say goodbye to it and her character. She says “This Is Us” was a dream job “on every single level” from her castmates to the challenging material. Moore won’t have much of a lull after the series wraps. She and husband Taylor Goldsmith plan to tour next year in support of their second album together. They’ll have company: their first child, a son nicknamed Gus, who was born in February. The sixth season of “This Is Us” begins Tuesday with the first of its final 18 episodes.