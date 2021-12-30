For states with cold winters: More aid but also rising costs

By PATRICK WHITTLE

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The news is a mixed bag for people in need of heating assistance who see a cold winter bearing down. The average cost of heating a home this winter is expected to be $972, which is up from $888 last year. The Biden Administration has more than doubled funds to help heat homes available through the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. But questions remain about whether that will be enough as some parts of the country are expected to have colder winters than normal and many people don’t know they qualify for the aid. Homeowners and renters are also facing increases in other expenses like food and electricity.