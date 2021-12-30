Explosion at Baltimore coal terminal; no reported injuries

BALTIMORE (AP) — An explosion at a CSX facility in Baltimore created a loud boom but officials say they have no reports of any injuries. Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams says coal was moving though tunnels at the CSX Curtis Bay Coal Terminal on Thursday morning when the explosion happened. CSX spokeswoman Cindy Schild says the cause of the explosion is still under investigation. She says there was no fire, but some damage to equipment, and that no one was injured. She says fire crews were on the scene as a precaution “to make sure there aren’t any collapse hazards.” Social media lit up with Baltimore-area residents reporting hearing a loud explosion.