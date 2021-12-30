A tense exchange highlights unsettled part of Tutu’s legacy

By CHRISTOPHER TORCHIA

Associated Press

An anguished encounter between two titans of South Africa’s anti-apartheid struggle during the country’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearings still rankles some Black South Africans. They think Desmond Tutu mistreated Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in begging her to apologize for her links to a gang known as the Mandela United Football Club that was implicated in murder, kidnapping and assaults. Tutu was eulogized globally this week after his death on Dec. 26 as the conscience of South Africa. But the encounter with Madikizela-Mandela is a reminder that even the former Cape Town archbishop and Nobel laureate struggled to navigate the anger and recrimination ripping through a wounded nation.