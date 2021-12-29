Libya’s chief prosecutor orders culture minister jailed

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s top prosecutor has ordered the country’s culture minister jailed pending the outcome of an investigation into alleged corruption. General Prosecutor Al-Sediq al-Sour said in a statement Wednesday that Minister Mabrouka Othman would be jailed for four days during a probe of charges of the misuse of public funds and forgery of official documents. The alleged corruption stems from maintenance contracts this year of some the ministry’s buildings. The statement said the ministry conducted the maintenance of the facilities in 2020. Libya’s political chaos has provided a breeding ground for corruption.