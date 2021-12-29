Indonesian prosecutors delay sentence for top terror suspect

By NINIEK KARMINI

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian prosecutors have postponed their sentencing demand for a top terror suspect who eluded capture for 18 years and is accused of masterminding deadly attacks and sectarian conflict in the world’s most populous Muslim nation. Aris Sumarsono, better known as Zulkarnaen, is the former military commander of Jemaah Islamiyah, a Southeast Asian militant group with ties to al-Qaida which the U.S. has designated a terrorist group. The group is widely blamed for attacks including the 2002 bombings on the Indonesian resort island of Bali that killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists, as well as attacks in the Philippines. Prosecutors were scheduled to issue their sentencing demand on Wednesday, but said they have not finished preparing it.