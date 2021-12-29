Ghislaine Maxwell jury must work New Year’s if no verdict

By TOM HAYS and LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The jury a the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial has been told it will have to work through the New Year’s holiday if it hasn’t reached a verdict by the end of the week . Judge Alison Nathan informed the jury Wednesday of the expectation after they asked whether they had to work on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The question was the latest sign that the jury was not near a verdict as it began its fifth full day of deliberations. The 60-year-old Maxwell is charged with recruiting teenage girls to be sexually assaulted by financier Jeffrey Epstein. Her lawyers say she was made a scapegoat after Epstein killed himself.