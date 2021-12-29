German minister: COVID cases much higher than data show

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister says the country’s coronavirus infection rate is likely two to three times higher than statistics currently show. He urged his compatriots on Wednesday to be cautious during New Year’s celebrations. Statistics in recent days have continued to show Germany’s infection rate drifting downward from a spike caused by the delta variant. But officials have cautioned repeatedly that, as in previous holiday periods, the numbers will be incomplete over Christmas and the new year because fewer tests are being performed and there are delays in reporting tests that are carried out. Neighboring France is reporting record numbers fueled by the new omicron variant.