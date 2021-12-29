African leaders hail Tutu, but many don’t follow his lead

By FARAI MUTSAKA

Associated Press

MUTARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — African leaders are paying tribute to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu for his fearless campaign that helped end South Africa’s brutal apartheid regime. But many of the same leaders have remained silent about the late Nobel Peace Prize winner’s support for issues such as LGBTQ rights, democratic freedoms and environmental issues. Tutu died Sunday at age 90. His casket is to lie in state Thursday and Friday at St. George’s Anglican Cathedral in Cape Town, where the public is invited to file past to pay their respects. Revered across the continent for his role in South Africans peaceful transition to majority rule, Tutu went on to tackle some of Africa’s most thorny issues and its leaders.