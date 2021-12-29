2 men charged in shooting at packed Chicago-area mall

CHICAGO (AP) — Two Chicago men have been charged in a shooting at a suburban Chicago shopping mall that wounded four bystanders and sent thousands of last-minute Christmas shoppers running for cover last week. Thirty-two-year-old Tyran Williams and 29-year-old Steve Lane face multiple felonies, including aggravated discharge of a firearm, in the Dec. 23 shootout at Oakbrook Center. A judge issued a $1 million bail Wednesday for both men during a court appearance. Williams was hit four times in the shooting, while three women and a man who were in the area were also wounded. Authorities say Lane and his companion fled after the shooting.