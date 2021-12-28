Tutu: a man of empathy, moral ardor, and some silly jokes

By CHRISTOPHER TORCHIA

Desmond Tutu was, for many around the world, an icon. A spiritual compass. A champion of the anti-apartheid struggle. But those who saw the Nobel Peace Prize winner up close basked in his rollercoaster laughter, reveled as his eyes widened theatrically, soaked up his pristinely enunciated remarks, and came away infused with the joy and warmth of the man. He was a man of small kindnesses, a willingness to listen, quick to lighten the mood with … let’s face it, some pretty silly jokes. And he loved to dance, mostly in church.