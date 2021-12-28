Police: Gunman in Denver who killed 5 targeted some victims

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say a gunman who went on a deadly shooting rampage in several locations in the Denver area was targeting at least some of his victims. Police say the suspect in Monday’s shootings killed five people, including one who succumbed to her injuries Tuesday. They say the suspect wounded an officer who then shot and killed the gunman in a shopping area in the Denver suburb of Lakewood. Police identified the gunman Tuesday as 47-year-old Lyndon James McLeod. They say McLeod was on the radar of law enforcement and that he knew some of his victims. Police declined to say what he’d been investigated for previously but noted no charges were filed.