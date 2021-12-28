Mama bear, 3 cubs climb tree, take nap in urban Virginia

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Wildlife officials say a mama black bear and her three cubs clambered up a tree and napped in the middle of a Virginia neighborhood before voluntarily ambling on hours later. Chesapeake Animal Services announced on Facebook that the four bears came down from the tree on their own about midnight Monday. The Virginian-Pilot quotes Chesapeake Police spokesman Leo Kosinski as saying that authorities were first alerted to the bears about 2 a.m. Monday. He says officials closed off the area around the tree, located on the aptly named Bruin Drive.