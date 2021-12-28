Lebanese premier expects draft deal with IMF within weeks

By BASSEM MROUE

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s prime minister says talks with the International Monetary Fund are inching closer to a “final formula” for a draft deal before the end of February. The Lebanese government has not been able to meet since mid-October after the militant Hezbollah group and its allies demanded the removal of the lead judge investigating the massive explosion at the Beirut port last year. The prime minister told reporters on Tuesday that he understands the concerns of some Lebanese regarding the port investigation but that there are “constitutional and legal frameworks” in place for dealing with it.