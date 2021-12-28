Fire contained after reported Israeli attack on Syrian port

By SARAH EL DEEB

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — Officials say firefighters have contained a blaze that raged for hours in Syria’s port of Latakia, hours after Israel launched missiles from the Mediterranean Sea, igniting the fire in the container terminal. The Tuesday attack was the second such assault on the vital facility this month. The early morning raid was a rare targeting of the port, which handles most imports to Syria, a country ravaged by a decade-old civil war and Western-imposed sanctions. Another attack took place on Dec. 7, when Syrian media reported Israeli warplanes hit the container terminal, also igniting a major fire.