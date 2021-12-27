Zuckerberg buys more Hawaii land, including deadly dam site

HONOLULU (AP) — Billionaire Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has purchased more land in Hawaii, including most of a reservoir that unleashed a deadly flood 15 years ago. Property records show Zuckerberg’s Kaloko LLC bought the parcel on Kauai last month for $17 million. The purchase includes most of a reservoir that flooded in 2006, killing seven people, after a section of a dam burst. A spokesperson for Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, says they are are committed to doing their part of fulfilling legal requirements and promoting safety of the reservoir. The reservoir remains unrepaired and on the state’s list of high-risk dams. The couple plan to extend farming, ranching and conservation work on the land.