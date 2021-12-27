Waddle shines, Dolphins beat Saints 20-3 to win 7th straight

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rookie sensation Jaylen Waddle returned from the COVID-19 list to catch 10 passes for 92 yards and touchdown, and the Miami Dolphins beat the short-handed New Orleans Saints 20-3. Miami became the first NFL team to win seven straight after losing seven in a row. Nik Needham intercepted Saints rookie quarterback Ian Book and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown to help to help Miami become one of four 8-7 teams in contention for one of the final playoff spots in the AFC. The Saints started Book because of a COVID-19 outbreak that took 16 players off of the active roster, including starting QB Taysom Hill.