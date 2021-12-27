Polish president vetoes media bill that targeted US company

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president says he has decided to veto a media bill that would have forced U.S. company Discovery to give up its controlling share in TVN, a Polish TV network. President Andrzej Duda noted Monday that the bill was unpopular with many Poles and would have dealt a blow to Poland’s reputation as a place to do business. Many Poles saw the bill, pushed by the ruling Law and Justice party that Duda is aligned with, as an attempt to silence a broadcaster that broadcasts independent and often critical reporting of the authorities. Mass nationwide protests were recently held in support of the station and of freedom of speech more broadly.